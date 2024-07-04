Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

