Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Boosted by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1,259.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 52,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,669. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

