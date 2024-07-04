DIMO One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. DIMO has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 225,453,791.95508158 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13863915 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,050,969.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

