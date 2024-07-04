Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 6%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.70. 198,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 419,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

