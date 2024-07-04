DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 30.6%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.40). Approximately 114,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 134,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.84).

DP Eurasia Trading Up 30.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.87.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

