DSW Capital plc (DSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DSW Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 53.10 ($0.67) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21). 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.