DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.24. 350,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.