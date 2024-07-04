DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 173.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.24. 350,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,893. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.89. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

