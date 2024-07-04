Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189 ($15.04).

DNLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.83) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.52 ($31,629.80). Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,087.68 ($13.76) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.30, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.89).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

