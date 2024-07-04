Dupree Financial Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupree Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $862.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $807.29 and a 200-day moving average of $743.56. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

