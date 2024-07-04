DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 18,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 558,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,666. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

