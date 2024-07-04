Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.24

Dymension (DYM) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $234.59 million and $29.87 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,180,905 coins and its circulating supply is 189,018,764 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,126,237 with 188,933,125 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.33112437 USD and is down -7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $30,354,889.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

