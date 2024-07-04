EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $182.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

