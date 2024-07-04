Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.42. 1,122,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

