ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 7.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 37,166,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,400,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

