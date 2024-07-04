Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).

Power Metal Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Power Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32).

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

