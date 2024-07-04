El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.41

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.07. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 171,460 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

