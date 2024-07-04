Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.13 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.13 million and $1.08 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,628,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

