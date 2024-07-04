Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Price Down 1%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 2 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.