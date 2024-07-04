Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 1,074,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

