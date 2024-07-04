Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,066.0 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of ENGGF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Enagas has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Get Enagas alerts:

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.