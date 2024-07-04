Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,066.0 days.
Enagas Stock Performance
Shares of ENGGF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Enagas has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.
Enagas Company Profile
