Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.65. Envela shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 27,496 shares traded.
Envela Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
