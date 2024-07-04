Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.65. Envela shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 27,496 shares traded.

Envela Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

