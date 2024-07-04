EOS (EOS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $114.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001515 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

