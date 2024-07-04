Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $610,466.91

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $67.11 million and $610,466.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,275.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.00599728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00119344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00273280 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00066235 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,197,216 coins and its circulating supply is 76,197,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

