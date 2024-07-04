Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.38 or 0.00036812 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $210.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00588813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00270012 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00040330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,784,433 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

