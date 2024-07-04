Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.11.

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG stock opened at $364.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.95. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $333.65 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

