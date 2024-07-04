Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 14,580 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

