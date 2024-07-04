Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 4,873 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.86. 408,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,219. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $212.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

