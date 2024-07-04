Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 682 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.47. 460,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $177.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.