Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.02 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $347,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 260,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

