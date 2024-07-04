Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 2,474 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

