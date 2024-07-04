Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

LMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

