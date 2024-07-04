Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $141,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

BDX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.