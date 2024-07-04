Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 540,072 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the first quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 450,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,137. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

