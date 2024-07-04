Fairfx Group (LON:FFX) Shares Up 1.2%

Fairfx Group PLC (LON:FFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.57). 199,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 518,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.56).
Fairfx Group Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.50.
Fairfx Group Company Profile
FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfx Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.