Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 2.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 54,487,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 157,076,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

