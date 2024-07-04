FCG Investment Co Acquires 3,851 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

