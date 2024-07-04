FCG Investment Co Buys 1,384 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.39. The company had a trading volume of 166,561,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,957,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.