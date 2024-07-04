FCG Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.