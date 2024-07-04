FCG Investment Co Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,207. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.38.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.