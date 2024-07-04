FCG Investment Co Has $966,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FCG Investment Co reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.28. The stock had a trading volume of 708,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,356. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

