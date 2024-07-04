FCG Investment Co Makes New $205,000 Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

FCG Investment Co bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $12,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 24.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 551,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,049. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.