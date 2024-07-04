Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up approximately 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ferguson worth $53,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 566.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 159.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FERG traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $189.97. 575,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.20. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.