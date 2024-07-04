Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 1,287,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

