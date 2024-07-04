Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FBND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. 958,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

