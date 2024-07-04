Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 1,247 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

