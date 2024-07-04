Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.56. 464,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

