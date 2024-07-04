Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 212 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.