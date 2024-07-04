Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

