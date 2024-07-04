Financial Perspectives Inc Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 7.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 2,838,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,819. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.